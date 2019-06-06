Seamless Summer Feeding Program helping kids eat in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With school just getting out and summer just weeks away, some students did not have anything to look forward to in South Tifton until the Seamless Summer school feeding program started.
People from the school district, churches, local businesses and all over have come together to make it their priority that children living in poverty, are taken care of.
“It is very important to me to feed children. That is feeding my future. We are touching each one of them. We are teaching them how to love us; and to love themselves. We see them and that they are visible,” said Vanessa Hayes, Chief Nutrition Officer for Tift County Schools.
Principal of Matt Wilson Elementary school , Jason Clark, is one of the many leaders who help out with the seamless summer feeding program.
“We serve students 180 days every year and over the summer we try to keep that partnership going. This summer feeding program does just that,” Principal Clark said.
The program takes place every summer.
The program has many sites around the neighborhood children can go, and get a decent meal. It allows them to not only get a meal, but continue learning.
“Everybody can’t be famous but everyone can be great when they give themselves over to something larger to themselves and service others. That’s what we are doing at seamless summer,” Hayes told us.
If you want to help, here’s what you can do.
Hayes said if you want to volunteer, you can contact the “why food for thought” program, you can show up at one of the sites to volunteer or you can email Vanessa Hayes at vanessa.hayes@tiftschools.com.
