Police send warning to utility thieves around Dougherty County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police are warning crooks of the possible jail time they could face for utility theft.
They said depending on the monetary value, charges can range from misdemeanors to felony charges.
They also said at the very least, you could be charged with “theft of services.”
Most importantly, investigators said you could hurt yourself and possibly die.
“The biggest issue, especially when it comes to electricity when you’re tampering with meter boxes, you could ultimately get shocked and sustain a severe injury and maybe death,” said Detective David Flick with Dougherty County Police Department.
DCP officers said it’s important to remember you could spend at minimum of one year in jail for this crime.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.