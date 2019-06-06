New equipment helps Worth Co. deputies patrol streets longer

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies are staying on the streets longer, thanks to a new grant.
The $20,000 dollar grant helped buy new equipment that is already in use by officers.
Just by adding computers and printers, Worth County sheriff’s deputies are more efficient on the streets to keep residents safer.
Deputy Tyler Turner says they are great tools to have on the streets.
“It cuts down on coming back to the office and at the same time it gives us a chance to stay out in the county and patrol like we need to be patrolling," said deputy Turner. "We don’t have to take the time to come up here and do our reports. It’s more convenient, a whole lot faster and it does more for the citizens, we’re out there on the road longer.”
“We received a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety through the Georgia’s Chief Association and it was to help us to put computers, stands, and printers inside some of our patrol cars," said Sheriff Don Whitaker. "It is a big benefit to the public. It has them (officers) out there being seen, number one. Being seen is a deterrent which helps reduce crime.”
The grant allowed for this new equipment to be installed into six patrol vehicles last month.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint took a ride with an officer to see it used first hand.
“The computers also help us with our reports. It allows me to do all my reporting in the county and I don’t have to make a trip back to the office," said Deputy Clayton Lawson."Makes printing tickets easier, If I was to issue a citation or warning.”
Officers are hopeful to receive more grants in the future to stock the rest of their patrol fleet with the same equipment.
