A new East Albany Garden making spaces for everyone

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County residents can now grow their own crops in an East Albany community garden.
Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church started the “Hope Garden” this year to address child hunger and serve the underserved.
Pastor Joshua Nelson said he wants the project to be a place for everyone.
Folks will be able to plant their own plots and tend to their own fruits and vegetables year around.
And this summer, they’re also doing teach-ins for students.
“If anyone is interested in bringing their kids here to our garden, we definitely have space and the personnel to be able to teach them, educate them a little bit about plants and even about the water system we’re putting in now,” said Pastor Nelson.
Thursday night, stakeholders will meet at the church, to discuss the operations of the new garden.
Hot topics will include how they will expand and maintain this project and distribute the goods.
If you would like to be a part of this movement contact Pastor Nelson at pjnelson25@gmail.com.
