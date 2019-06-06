More beneficial rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time in more than 3 weeks measurable rain around SWGA. Since yesterday a few locations are reporting an inch while others only a trace. This is just the beginning of an extended wet period that’ll keep rain likely through the middle of next week. With deep tropical moisture over the region expect periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms daily.
Rainfall amounts will average 3 to 5″ for most while isolated areas could receive as much as 6″ possibly higher. Although the flash flooding threat is low, it’s not zero. Watch for heavy rain in a short period of time in flood prone and low lying areas.
Not only is rain welcomed and badly needed, we get a break from near record heat. Highs hold below average in the mid 80s with lows near to slightly above average low 70s. However it’ll remain humid with this moist tropical air covering the region.
