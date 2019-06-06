Local university receives new military distinction

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A local university can now call itself a military-friendly institution.
Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) recently received this recognition.
VIQTORY Media based their rankings on public data and a survey the school completed.
GSW was awarded this distinction based on many categories, including academic policies and compliance, and military student support and retention.
GSW military student advocate Mandy Barr said it’s important to prepare these students for life outside of the university.
“It helps us to stand out in the state of Georgia in knowing that we’re providing experiences that these people can carry on beyond the campus. And we’re getting them into jobs,” said Barr.
GSW offers two online degrees in business and criminal justice.
The university was one of more than 750 schools nationwide to earn this honor.
Other local colleges recognized are Albany Technical College and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
