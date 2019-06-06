Liberty House breaks ground on new home for victims

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Victims of domestic abuse will soon have a new place of refuge in Albany.
Community leaders gathered Thursday to break ground for the renovation of their new shelter for women and children affected by domestic violence.
The new house will be bigger, able to house more victims and provide more services.
The nonprofit can now offer more counseling, protective services and help to those in need.
“Without Liberty House being here, victims would not have anywhere to turn when they needed safe haven in our community. Not only do we provide shelter, but we also provide outreach services, assistance with temporary protective orders, counseling, support services, group therapy, so support groups,” said Executive Director, Diane Rogers.
The house renovations are scheduled to be completed in seven months.
The address is not revealed to keep the victims safe.
The nonprofit is also welcoming any donations.
Liberty House is raising money through their ‘Capital Campaign.’
They partner with different businesses to host percentage nights and fundraisers.
The non-profit is able to house and shelter victims through these donations.
“To provide better services, more services, and overall just have a healthy environment for victims when they need a safe haven,” said Rogers.
If you own a business and would like to help or donate, call Liberty House at (229) 439-7094.
