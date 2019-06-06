1 injured in Atkinson Co. officer-involved shooting

ATKINSON CO., Ga. (WALB) - One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Atkinson County Tuesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Roy Kyle Mathis, 48, is recovering from gunshot wounds after the GBI said he tried to escape while being transported from Lakeland to the Coffee County Jail.
The release said Lakeland Police Department requested the GBI to investigate an officer-involved use of force incident.
According to the GBI, 911 was called around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday by a Lakeland police officer who reported shots were fired on Highway 221 in Atkinson County.
The GBI said during Mathis’ transport, he tried to escape once the vehicle crossed into Atkinson County and that’s when there was a fight between Mathis and a Lakeland officer.
Mathis was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center where he was treated and then later moved to Savannah Memorial for treatment, the GBI release said.
The GBI said no officers were hurt.
The case is active and ongoing and the GBI said it will continue its independent investigation to determine what happened during the incident. The results will then be turned over to the Atkinson County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the GBI’s Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.
