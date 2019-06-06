GSP investigating triple fatal wreck in Calhoun County

CALHOUN CO., Ga. (WALB) - Three people died and another is in critical condition after a wreck on SR 216 in Calhoun County Wednesday evening, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
GSP said the single-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 3 between Arlington and Edison.
Troopers said there were four people total inside the car when it crashed.
Two GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team members are investigating to determine what led to the crash.
GSP said multiple agencies responded to the accident.
Troopers said the victims’ names are not being released at this time but did say they were all from Calhoun County.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as information comes in.
