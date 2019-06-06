Fish Fest 2019 honors loved one and raises money for Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The community will come together this weekend to honor their friend in song.
Andrew Fish Crawford, known as "Fish" to his friends, passed away a few weeks ago from Crohn's Disease.
His friends decided to host a music festival to raise money for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
They say Fish loved music and a festival would be the perfect way to honor his memory.
“We were mourning the loss of our friend and wanted to put together something just to show the love and support for him. Just a small acoustic act is what it started off and then it just from there, it just expanded,” said an event organizer, Lee Strenth.
The festival is this Sunday at Mellow Mushroom from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It is free and the donations from the silent auction will go towards the foundation.
