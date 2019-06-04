Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. That should keep highs around 90 degrees. Deep Tropical Moisture and an upper level low will camp out over the southeast US for the next several days. Rain will become increasingly heavy. The rain chance peaks Saturday at 90%. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely for the start of next week. Rain totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected and 4 to 6 inches are possible. Afternoon temperatures will cool into the middle 80s. Drier air will start to work back by mid week.