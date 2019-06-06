Driver swerves to avoid deer, hits tree

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two people are safe after swerving to avoid hitting a deer, while driving early Thursday morning. But their car hit a tree and caught fire.
The single car crash happened in a wooded area in the 3200 block of Spring Flats Road in Dougherty County around 4 AM Thursday.
The people in the car tell WALB they were driving from Fitzgerald to Albany, and the front end of their car went up in flames after the collision with the tree.
Albany Fire Department extinguished the flames within minutes, and no one was injured.
Dougherty County Police also responded to the scene.
