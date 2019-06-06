Dougherty County School System awarded almost half a million dollars in grants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools can now use almost half a million dollars to fund new programming.
Money they’ll use to motivate their students and teachers, inside and out of the classroom.
Nine Dougherty County Schools are using almost half a million dollars in grants they’ve recently earned to fund programs for science and math.
The money comes from the Competitive Charter System Innovation Grant Awards.
Schools can fund Science, Engineering and Math labs with the grants.
It's also used to fund restorative justice programs, to better student disciplinary matters.
“We’ve seen graduation rates increase, we’ve seen test scores improve. We’ve seen overall school climate and culture improve. All of that weaves together into the fabric we like to cast here,” said School System Spokesperson, J.D. Sumner.
Sumner said grants like this allow teachers and principles to think outside the box for new school programming.
This is the third year in a row the school system has won this type of award and scholarship, something they hope to continue to do in the future.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.