Dougherty Co. residents worry road closures will keep them from visiting cemeteries

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Some residents in Dougherty County are concerned that if certain roads are closed, they won’t have access to cemeteries in the area.
The Blue Spring Plantation owner said he wants roads closed near his property because there’s too much trash. He asked county commissioners to close portions of three roads: Wildfair Road, Blue Springs Road and River Road.
“There might be five or six vehicles that use that road a week, that I don’t know who it is,” said Marty Adams, the Blue Springs Plantation manager.
This is the second time Adams has made this request on behalf of Blue Springs Plantation. He said the dirt roads are full of trash and beer cans from people dumping them as they ride the roads at night. His request was denied in 2017.
“Now, I understand, last time I was here, there were several people upset about the graveyard,” said Adams.
A concern that Commissioner Gloria Gaines shares a personal connection with.
“My family has a long history since slavery with Blue Springs Plantation,” said Gaines.
Adams said there are two cemeteries that sit far back on the plantation’s properties there. Visitors have to go through locked gates on the property to get to them. They are concerned it be would be even more difficult if the roads are closed.
“My ex-slave great grandparents are buried there at the cemetery down there,” said Gaines.
Adams told commissioners that closing the portions of those roads wouldn’t affect anyone’s access to the cemeteries. He said it would solely keep the beer cans off his property.
“There’s a gate right there, and they can open that gate and go down the old road right there,” said Adams.
A gate that would still be locked by the property owners, leading Gaines to question Adam’s accessibility.
“I don’t know how public your number is,” said Gaines.
Nothing has been decided in the road closure request but it did spark a conversation about how to make it easier for families to visit loved ones in old, historic cemeteries in the area.
