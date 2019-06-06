Dougherty Co. leaders look to revamp logos and seals

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County logos and seals are getting makeovers.
It’s part of a rebranding project to make the county’s outward appearance more modern.
Commissioners are debating how much of the current seal to keep in the new one.
The current one here is full of agricultural references but the new seals would potentially be a lot simpler.
The county is also completely redesigning its website to make it easier for you to use, as well.
“So progression is really what I was thinking. I left ‘progressive county’ in the seal. Then blue and green being colors, good positive colors, I think it’s representative of our region, as well,” said Dougherty County Spokesperson Wendy Howell.
Commissioners are still brainstorming ideas for the new seals.
