Dougherty Co. leader looks to expand crepe myrtle beautification project

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Some Dougherty County residents said $12,000 is too much to spend on the ongoing crepe myrtle project.
That’s how much it would cost county commissioners to fill a one mile gap left in the beautification project on Highway 82.
There is a blank space in the line of crepe myrtles planted in the median at the Albany/Dawson Exit.
It would cost $3,000 to buy around 22 of the plants to fill the space and the entire project of planting them and maintaining them would cost the county around $12,000.
Public Works Engineer Jeremy Brown said last time they planted, they filled an almost two mile section of land with more than 80 trees.
This time they'd fill a little more than one mile with only 22 trees.
“It’s not as much bang for your buck, I guess you’d say, for this section as we had in the past, but it can be done,” said Brown.
Commissioner Anthony Jones said this would beautify the county.
Some residents told commissioners at Monday's meeting they don't think the 22 trees are worth the cost.
Commissioners are still weighing the pros and cons of the project before it’s brought back for them to vote whether to continue it.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.