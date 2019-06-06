Dangerous Terrell Co road to be closed for repair

TERRELL CO, Ga. (WALB) - The Terrell County Road Department said Augustus Road, or John Martin Road, is a hazard to travelers, because of a pipe that is no longer functioning, and causing the asphalt to cave in.
The road department asked county commissioners to approve moving this project to the top of their list to fix which will take between two to four days to repair.
“This is really a transportation issue, and is kind of dangerous, and we need to go ahead and take care of it,” said Chad Roberson with the Road Department.
They will be closing a portion of this road to start the project.
Drivers in that area should plan accordingly.
