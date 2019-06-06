Colquitt EMS offers scholarships to high school and college graduates

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation is asking all 2019 high school and college graduates who want to continue their education to apply for their scholarship program.
Colquitt EMC is the energy source that serves more than 43,000 members in South Georgia.
The program is an annual event the company has sponsored over the years to advance the surrounding community’s education opportunities.
“We serve a seven county area. We are in the county of we service Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift, and Worth. So we encourage or members in out service counties to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Sonya Aldridge, Marketing & Communications manager.
The program was created by the board members of the company to show their outlook towards education.
“Our board has made it possible to take our unclaimed capital credit and to fund education. That is something our board is really passionate about is funding education to the community and one of the ways we do that is with the scholarship," said Shelby Clouds, Marketing & Communications representative.
The deadline for application to be turned in is June 15.
For more information, you can call Marketing & Communication Rep. Shelby Cloud at (229) 985-3620.
