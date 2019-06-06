Berry farmer hopes disaster bill will help

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the House passing a bill to fund farmers in the wake of recent natural disasters, many are looking for ways to rebuild.
Bob Wilkers says Hurricane Michael devastated his farm last year.
“Loss of crops.... I think it would be negligible; the clean-up would be the expensive part for us. We spent a lot of money just trying to cleaning up the pine trees,” Wilkers said.
The funding bill will help farmers who experienced crop damage, but doesn’t cover other expenses like what Wilkers experienced at Berry Good Farms.
“Well we had a lot of wind. It was shocking the amount of wind we had to deal with this far. We had to put a new roof on the house. We lost about 700 pine tress," Wilkers said.
Wilkers says his farm is six to eight acres, where they’ve grown blueberries, strawberries, cucumbers, peaches and other fruits and vegetables for 10 years.
The farm is something he and his wife care about dearly, because it allows them to give back and help in their community.
