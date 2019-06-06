Americus celebrates summer kick off with First Friday event

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Americus’ monthly event continues Friday, celebrating all the city has to offer.
This month’s First Friday theme is a Luau Party and will unofficially kick off the summer season in downtown.
People who attend will receive free leis and pineapple smoothies.
Organizers are excited to have everyone downtown to celebrate.
“We are very excited to be able to kick off summer in downtown. We know it can be a little warm, but we wanted to put on something that we can all enjoy for the summer,” said Qaijuan Willis, Americus Downtown Main Street Director.
The event runs from 5 p.m. 8 p.m.
First Fridays After Dark continues after 8 p.m.
The trolley will run around the city during the event and is free to ride.
