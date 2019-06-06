Albany police looking for wanted man on theft warrant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is searching for a man they claim helped sell a stolen car.
Tyrance Byrd is wanted on a felony theft by taking deception warrant involving an incident that happened April 17, where a car was stolen from the 200 block of South Jefferson Street at Priya Food Mart.
Byrd is 6′1, weighs around 200 lbs. and usually goes by the name “Ty”, according to police. Police also said he has a ‘half moon’ tattoo on his neck, a ‘laugh now, cry later’ tattoo on his left arm, the name, ‘Marie NBA Mafia’ on his right arm, his last name, Byrd, on his right hand and initials on the left side of his face.
He is also known to frequent the area of the Luxury Inn in the 200 block of Thorton Drive.
Police said the car that was recovered the same day at the Luxury Inn.
If you know Byrd’s whereabouts or anything about the incident, you’re urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.
