Albany man wanted for armed robbery, other charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is still looking for a gunman who robbed a man in a driveway, took off and later shot the victim outside his home just weeks ago.
For over an hour, WALB crews were on Colquitt Avenue where the shooting happened. People who live there are scared because the suspect is still on the loose.
Some are even afraid he could be watching their every move.
APD is on the hunt for 19-year-old Naterrious Lewis who they said walked up to Patrick Rivers’ car window with a gun and demanded money.
Police said Rivers gave the suspect cash but then Lewis asked for more, including the victim’s cell phone before running away in the 1100 block of Colquitt Avenue.
Officers said that as he ran off, he fired shots at Rivers, which hit him in his behind.
Rivers later drove himself to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for medical attention.
River’s family declined to speak at this time but said they’re very happy with investigators in this case. However, they said they want more patrols in their area to prevent this from happening again.
The family also said they’ve relied on their faith during this time and Rivers is recovering.
Lewis is wanted for this case and also has outstanding warrants.
Those outstanding warrants include hijacking, motor vehicle theft, entering auto, financial transaction fraud and several additional charges in Columbus, Georgia.
Anyone who has any information on this case or Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.