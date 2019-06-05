12-year-old airlifted after dirt bike crash

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A 12-year-old was airlifted after he crashed his dirt bike in Lee County, according to Fire Chief David Forrester.
The child crashed into a brick mailbox in the 100 block of Autumn Leaf Drive.
The child was airlifted to Atlanta, but his exact condition is unknown at this time.
The crash happened around 4 p.m., according to Forrester.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating the crash.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office and fire and emergency services also responded to the scene.
WALB has reached to GSP for more information.
This is developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
