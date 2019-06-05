Welcomed rain for several days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Finally long awaited rain returned to SWGA! Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been dumping moderate to heavy rain and cooling many off. Rain chances hold and ramp up the rest of the week. Yes, we’ve got an extended wet period which brings widespread rain Thursday through Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts will average 4-6″. Because of the dry conditions the flash flooding risk is low although flood prone areas should monitor closely. Indeed it’s welcomed rain which breaks the heat wave. Highs drop from the 90s into the mid 80s.
