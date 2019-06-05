Valdosta Fire Department keeps it in the family with new fire chief

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s City Manager looking forward to the recent selection to fill the position for fire chief.
Current Fire Chief Freddie Broome is stepping down and Assistant Fire Chief Brian Boutwell was picked to fill the role.
Boutwell said he served the department for more than 23 years and started his career as a firefighter with the city.
City Manager Mark Barber said he’s proud Boutwell made the decision to stay, instead of going elsewhere.
“When you have good employees like we do with the City of Valdosta, especially a fire department that we have, that are very well trained, nationally recognized, they’re going to be sought after. Many of those are sought after each and every day. Brian definitely was one of those. We’re certainly glad he made the decision to stay home in Valdosta," said Barber.
Barber said he’s glad to have someone qualified who wants to be a part of the community. He said Boutwell also has the skills and experience of a seasoned firefighter.
Barber said he is 100 percent sure Boutwell can do the job and do it well.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.