Utilities authority: ‘Bubbles’ in Lee Co. water safe

"The Utilities Authority is aware of bubbles, hissing (from air), and cloudy water. The cloudy water is caused by air in the lines, due to the excessive demand that watering is putting on the system, the current lack of rain, and excessive temperature. The Utilities Authority does not have the staff to send someone out to see each issue. The Utilities Authority is in the process of permitting and adding an additional well, but this takes time. The air in the lines is safe, and the EPD is aware of the issue. The air in the lines will not cause the water meter to turn or cause miss-readings of the meter.