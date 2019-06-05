Utilities authority: ‘Bubbles’ in Lee Co. water safe

LEESBERG, Ga. (WALB) -After getting calls from people reporting bubbles in their water, Lee County Utilities Authority said it’s okay to drink.
Around six calls came in from the Oakland Road area over the past week.
Each caller complained about excess air or bubbles in the water, according to the authority.
General Manager Chris Boswell said there are several reasons for the water issue and the county is taking steps to prevent this in the future.
“Excessive dry weather, the excessive heat, the demand,” Boswell said of the cause of the issue." Like I said, the utility authority board is gonna take the necessary steps to construct a new well and this won’t be a problem the next time we have a dry time but we do need that new well.”
Boswell said the authority is still monitoring the water, but there’s nothing to be worried about.
If you have any concerns, you can contact the Utilities Authority at (229) 759-6056.
"The Utilities Authority is aware of bubbles, hissing (from air), and cloudy water. The cloudy water is caused by air in the lines, due to the excessive demand that watering is putting on the system, the current lack of rain, and excessive temperature. The Utilities Authority does not have the staff to send someone out to see each issue. The Utilities Authority is in the process of permitting and adding an additional well, but this takes time. The air in the lines is safe, and the EPD is aware of the issue. The air in the lines will not cause the water meter to turn or cause miss-readings of the meter.
The water system is tested daily at the water source to insure the Authority provides water that meets the state and federal regulations and standards. Air in the lines will not affect customers plumbing. The Authority staff made system changes on May 29, 2019 that will help the air in the water line issue."
