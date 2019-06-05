Tifton program aims to serve up family fun

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If your kid is out of school and loves tennis, Mike Brumby might be the coach for you.
Mike Brumby and his wife Moppy offer tennis lessons to students ranging from 3 years of age, all the way up to adulthood.
The program is something Brumby and his wife created when they moved to Tifton from Atlanta in the late 70s.
They said it’s not just tennis, but they also teach life lessons, like shaking hands and making eye contact.
“When I came to Tifton I didn’t expect much tennis. It is a small town in South Georgia, kind of a football, basketball, and softball type of place. We kinda introduced it to the community,” said Mike.
Since the start of the program, the Brumby’s have taught up to 120 students.
