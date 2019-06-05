Tift County names Bus Driver of the Year

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County School System named its Bus Driver of the Year Thursday.
Erica Webb was awarded the title for the school district.
Webb said she was surprised when she found out she won the yearly award.
“It means a lot to me. I am overwhelmed when I received the award. But it also enlightens the bus drivers in itself as we get up early in the morning day by day, as we are greeting the kids with smiling faces," said Webb.
Webb said the interaction she has with the students makes the job rewarding. She said her job allows her to be the first person there for students after they leave their homes and that is important.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.