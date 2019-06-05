Thomasville man accused of rape in 2014

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police arrested a 22-year-old man, charging him with raping a young child nearly five years ago.
Investigators told WALB the victim was sexually assaulted for nearly five years. They said the incident happened in 2014.
Officers first became aware of the crimes after the now 15-year-old girl wrote a letter to a school counselor saying a family friend raped her.
Thomasville Police Major Wade Glover said these incidents occurred as far back as when the victim was 7, and the suspect, D’Andre Hunter, was 14.
Glover said cases where the victim closely knows the offender is common.
He encourages parents to pay close attention to their children to prevent sexual assaults.
“Just be more involved with your children. Ask them, don’t put them in situations where this could happen. Some of the telltale signs that you need to be aware of, they’ll get depressed, they won’t communicate well, they’ll be crying, they’ll have some type of pain," said Glover.
Hunter was denied bond. He now faces charges of rape and aggravated child molestation.
Officers said he could face more charges as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.