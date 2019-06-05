Thomasville City Schools extends superintendent offer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville City Schools extended an offer for an interim superintendent Wednesday morning.
The city school board unanimously voted to offer Lance Heard the position of interim superintendent.
Heard is currently the interim superintendent for Echols County Schools.
If accepted, Heard’s effective start date is July 1, according to the school district.
Former superintendent Dr. Laine Reichert resigned in May.
The school board also accepted the resignation of board member Chris Rodd. Rodd was the former school board chairman.
