Thomas County School System’s STEM and Robotic camp begins

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - Just a couple weeks into schools being out for the summer and students are still eager to learn.
This week, Thomas County students are gaining exposure to STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, through coding and robotics.
For many, this is the only time they get to learn about this field.
Tammy Sharpe, the robotics and coding instructor, said this camp has only been around for three years and each year, she said the kids are more knowledgeable than the previous group.
“Block coding is their second language. So, I’m having to bump it up and that’s wonderful. It’s exciting because I’m having to push down some of the things that I taught the middle schoolers a couple of years ago that they’re now learning in elementary," said Sharpe.
Sharpe said she hopes these 60 third to fifth graders will continue to grow in this field, maybe, even come back one day to teach the next generation.
