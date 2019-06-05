‘Text 911’ service coming to Lee Co.

LEESBERG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County residents will soon have another option to contact 911 operators and it will be as simple as sending a text.
“It’s the way 911 is going," Nikkie Celinski, Lee County E-911 coordinator, said. "911 is going into the texting era.”
Celinski explained how the new service works.
“Like you’re sending someone else a regular text message,” she said. "You’ll type 911 into the number area and you’ll text it like you’re sending a text message to a friend and the dispatcher will text back and it will appear just like a regular text message.”
When a 911 operator texts back, it will be a quick and live response.
However, texting 911 is currently unavailable in Lee County. If you text 911 now, you’ll receive an error message but that will soon change.
“It’s just another option," Celinski said. “If you are trapped in your closet because you feel like somebody is breaking in your house, you hear somebody ruffling downstairs, you don’t want to risk exposing yourself by having to talk."
Lee County Commissioners recently approved this new service — the first of its kind for South Georgia.
Around 12 other counties have this service but they are mainly in the Atlanta area.
Celinski said she is excited about this new service but still encouraged people to call 911 whenever possible.
“When you call into 911, dispatchers use other clues to listen to the situation, background noise, the tone of your voice," Celinski said. "Texting kinda takes that away but we will still treat it as If you called 911 and we will treat it with the utmost urgency and you will get all the resources you need.”
Lee County leaders are optimistic to have this available to the public this fall.
Residents are already excited this life saving option will be available.
“Why wouldn’t you use it and it should have been implemented in the county a long time ago,” Stacy Stanton, a Lee County resident, said.
“Yes, I would use it and agree with texting 911 instead of calling,” Gail Alford, another resident, said.
