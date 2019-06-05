Terrell farmer fights county ordinances

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Terrell County farmer is engaged in a long fight to sell her produce on her own property, and county leaders agreed to discuss her situation further.
Two Terrell County zoning ordinances prohibit Jerilyn Morgan from selling her home-grown produce on her farm. But two commissioners said it’s time they reconsider her dilemma.
As if farming isn’t hard enough, Jerilyn Morgan says her county leaders aren’t making it any easier.
“So on top of fighting the government, I’m trying to get every penny I can get,” she said.
Terrell County Zoning ordinances state she can’t sell produce on her property for several reasons.
“To rezone one particular piece of property for one singular individual, which results in their personal profit or gain, is not allowed,” said zoning chief Martha Ann Coe.
Property must be larger than an acre, and the owner has to live on it as well, so Morgan has to travel to the city to sell.
“You’ve got to go down there and set up a tent, and set up a sign, and set up your tables, and then pack it all up and get ready for the next day. It’s a lot of work to do,” Morgan said.
That doesn’t sit well with some county commissioners.
“She can’t sell her produce, but the folks in Sasser can sell theirs, and the people in Yeomans can sell theirs. It’s something wrong with that, and I don’t like it,” said Commissioner Larry Faust.
“I think we need to back off Mrs. Morgan, and I don’t think we need to have this fight every two or three years. Let the lady sell collard greens down there if she wants to,” said Commissioner Lucius Holloway.
Though they denied her a year ago, commissioners may explore options to help the farmer.
“I just need to sell on my own property; it’s a basic right,” said Morgan.
The zoning director says they’ve tried to work with Morgan in the past. Commissioners decided to have the county lawyer sit down with Coe and Morgan to potentially come up with a solution.
