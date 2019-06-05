Surveillance footage shows violent attempted armed robbery in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police released surveillance footage Tuesday night that shows a man shoot a clerk during what investigators believe was an attempted armed robbery.
It happened at the Milan Food Mart on Clark Avenue in Albany Saturday night just after 11 p.m.
The video shows about a 10 second time frame when police said a man wearing a mask and all black clothing went into the store with a gun.
Police said the clerk put up a fight.
The video shows the shooter pointing what looks like a gun at the clerk.
According to officers, the victim was shot during the attempted robbery.
Police said a bullet grazed his hip.
The victim said he also hurt his arm when he fell during the struggle.
Nothing was taken from the store during the incident.
Police have not caught the shooter.
If you you have any information that may help police with this investigation, you are urged to call Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
