10 South Georgia teams showcased in Trojan League

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia may have turned it’s attention to the grid iron, but several South Georgia basketball teams took to the court, to showcase their talents for 2019.
10 South Georgia teams got the chance to show off their skills at Lee County.
With several teams getting the opportunity to showcase their talents for the upcoming season, many coaches are excited to see what they need to work on in this long off-season.
“Well it’s always a good to get a chance to play against some of the top level competition in Southwest Georgia," said Colquitt County head basketball coach Tremaine Facison. "I feel like this is one of the best tournaments around here right now and that’s why every year that I’ve been a head coach, I’ve always wanted to come down here.”
Lee County hopes to continue this showcase for years to come.
