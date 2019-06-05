Phoebe unveils new cardiac treatment; the first in SWGA to use

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital announced a new advanced cardiac treatment called “Watchman” at Wednesday’s board meeting.
Watchman is a device that can help those that are at risk of a stroke because of atrial fibrillation.
Atrial Fibrillation is an abnormal beating of the heart that can cause a higher risk of someone having a blood clot.
- The device will close off an area of the heart to keep harmful clots from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke.
- The procedure does not require open-heart surgery.
- The device will go in through a catheter to the heart through a vein in the leg to place the device.
Dr. Mark Cohen, an interventional cardiologist at Phoebe, said he has already seen success with the new device.
“We have successfully completed thirteen procedures in just over two months. We are tracking to do somewhere between four and eight a month. Hopefully around fifty a year," Cohen said.
Phoebe is the only hospital doing this procedure in Southwest Georgia.
