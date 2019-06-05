Missing Irwin Co. teen found in Berrien Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Irwin County teen missing for almost two weeks was found in Berrien County, according to the Ocilla Police Department.
Shelby Summey, 15, was found safe and taken into custody by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.
Summey will have a juvenile detention hearing Wednesday, Lt. Doug Douglas, Ocilla Police Department detective, said.
It is not known when Summey will be released back to her adoptive parents, according to Douglas.
The Ocilla Police Department is still investigating.
