Lowndes Co. prepares for hurricane season

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County leaders want to make sure they’re prepared for hurricane season, which is happening now and will last until the end of November.
Late last week, 70 first responders and their agencies met at the Lowndes County Emergency Operation Center to discuss the outlook for the 2019 hurricane season.
“Everyone came together to talk about being prepared as a community from a response standpoint," said Paige Dukes, the Lowndes County spokesperson.
Dukes said they spoke about plans to deal with the upcoming hurricane season and listened to a presentation from the National Weather Service about what we can expect.
“Meteorologist Mark Wool came up from Tallahassee and told us that we’re looking at a normal season," said Dukes. “Whenever we hear that here in Lowndes County, we look at trends. We look at the fact that every hurricane season from June to November that we will have some tropical storm force winds that at some point will impact our community."
WALB’s First Alert Weather Team said the peak of hurricane season will be in September and we don’t always get impacted in Southwest Georgia, but you should always be prepared.
Dukes said the county is making sure they have the equipment, personnel and resources available just in case.
“Some of these are things that we ensure all year long, but this time of year is a great time before we get into the heat of the season to take a look at what we have and anything that may be needed," said Dukes.
Dukes wants to remind everyone that it only takes one storm to cause some major damage, so everyone should make sure they're prepared now.
