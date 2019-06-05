Lowndes Co. gets equipment for beautification efforts

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is using brand new $90,000 equipment to ensure that the county is sending the right message and looking presentable.
The county has entered a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) that will allow county workers to help maintain Interstate-75 exits.
County officials approved the purchase of a slope lawn mower that is controlled by a remote control that allows them to get up on the hill and keep the exits beautiful.
After years in the making, Chairman Bill Slaughter said the county is finally moving forward with beautifying the entrances into Lowndes County.
The new technology will allow the county Public Works department to get a cleaner look off of I-75 by safer means.
“You got a lot of businesses that operate near the interstate. They depend on that traffic that’s coming up and down the interstate. So again, we want to be a part of helping them be prosperous in this community with their business as well," said Slaughter.
Slaughter said that this is just one of many projects they plan to embark on to keep this particular area beautiful and to attract people to Lowndes County.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.