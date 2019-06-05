Fitzgerald High band director facing even more charges

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald High band director is facing additional sex offense charges, according to Lee Cone, the Ben Hill County sheriff.
Jonathan Kelly was charged with additional aggravated sodomy and sexual assault charges after a second victim came forward, Cone said. The sheriff previously told WALB that more charges were expected after the victim came forward.
Kelly was originally arrested on May 23 for aggravated sodomy. The band director was later charged with sexual assault after the initial arrest.
The first victim was a former juvenile student, according to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelly was set to lead the Worth County High School band, but his employment contract with the school district was rescinded.
The sheriff’s office had told WALB that Kelly was moved to another jail shortly after his arrest.
Anybody with any information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 426-5111.
