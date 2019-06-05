Douglas city employees charged with abuse

Britt Leverette, left, and Greg Nugent, right. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Miller | June 5, 2019 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 3:39 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two employees of the City of Douglas Building Maintenance Department were arrested Wednesday for verbal and physical abuse of other city workers.

The Douglas Police Department (DPD) posted on its social media page that Gregory Stephen Nugent, 55, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of stalking.

Britt Nickolas Leverette, 50, was charged with one count of exploitation of a disabled adult.

DPD said that complaints were filed in mid-May and an investigation was started and numerous people were interviewed.

The city issued the following statement:

The City of Douglas takes the welfare and safety of its employees very seriously. We encourage anyone who has been a victim of or has witnessed criminal behavior to come forward and report such behavior immediately.
City of Douglas

Officials said that separate administrative personnel action is pending.

