The DIY summer school program for you and your child

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Are you looking for something to do with your child this summer to make sure they are still learning?
Bright from the Start, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is offering you free activities to do with your child.
They are calling it DIY Summer School.
The department is posting an activity every day on its social media platforms that you can do with your child.
Pre-K Consultant Jane Duke said it is important to make sure students are still learning during the summer.
“Teachers have seen for years summer slide or brain drain from children being out during the summertime and even our little ones have that too if they are not engaged regularly in activities," said Duke.
For more information go to you can visit the DECAL website.
