DCSS talks middle school baseball program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County middle schoolers will start back to school next year with a new baseball program.
The school district got $1 million for new baseball fields at Radium Middle School and Albany Middle School.
Merry Acres Middle School’s field is located at Albany High School, because of the lack of space, school officials said.
Students played games this past school year, but were not able to play any home games because of the fields not being complete at the time.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said he’s very excited to see this project come to a close.
“We are excited about having middle school baseball and next year we will be even more excited about being able to host on the campuses of the middle schools so they have the home field and have the home field advantages that we so desperately need and want when you compete in athletics," Dyer said.
Dyer said middle school baseball was a much needed program and that he’s excited for upcoming middle school students who will play the sport.
