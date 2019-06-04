9-year-old Leesburg crash victim remains in hospital

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A 9-year-old boy was life-flighted Monday after a deadly crash in Lee County on Old Leesburg Road and is still in the hospital, according to Georgia State Patrol.
WALB was told the child was admitted to an Atlanta area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently stable.
Troopers said his mother, Margaret Yerby, died on scene.
Officials said his 4-month-old brother had no injures.
WALB is still working to get details about Yerby’s funeral arrangements.
