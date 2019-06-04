Wild Adventures to hire more than 100 people

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is hiring over 100 people at their job fair for their part-time summer seasonal team.
The fair took place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Wild Adventures on Monday.
Positions will be opening for admissions, attractions, photography, food service and more.
For the first time, the theme park is also hiring for weekend only positions.
“We thinks it’s going to give us a broader range of people who are just kind of looking to work for the weekends and looking for a way to spend their weekends to make some extra money. So we’re super excited to open that up for a larger range of people and give me people a chance to come out here and help us create memories for our guests," said Stephanie Barden, with Wild Adventures Theme Park.
Park officials said they are also excited to be able to provide over a hundred people with jobs and to be so engaged with the community.
They shared that the hiring doesn’t end after this event.
The park will continue to accept applications and doing interviews, outside of this one event.
