Valdosta names new fire chief

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta will soon have a new Fire Chief and he might look familiar.
Assistant Chief Brian Boutwell has been promoted after starting with the department back in 1996.
After receiving an offer from another department, Boutwell said he’s excited to serve the community that gave him his start.
“I have over 23 years vested with the city and the support of the city and the community. So, this city of Valdosta Fire Department is more than just co-workers, it’s family," said Boutwell.
Boutwell will be in charge of 108 employees and six fire stations.
He said he thinks he’s prepared.
He also said with the support he has received is a source of comfort and excitement for him.
His appointment will begin on June 15.
