Valdosta hotel recovering from fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One hotel in Valdosta is trying to recover from a fire that started in a kitchenette.
Fire crews said that they arrived at the Candlewood Suites hotel at about 4:30 Sunday morning.
They went inside the building, up to the fourth floor and that’s where they found the smoke.
Upon arrival, crews said the sprinkler system had already put out the fire, caused by unattended cooking.
Something Fire Marshal Chief James Clinkscales wants to remind everyone in Valdosta can be extremely dangerous.
“A fire can occur and it doubles and triples in size in another matter of minutes, so once it gets to that situation, it’s hard to control a fire," said Clinkscales.
Clinkscales said thankfully, there were no injuries, mainly because of the well working smoke alarm system.
The fire marshal said only the people in the room were displaced, but they were relocated by the property manager.
He also said this is the perfect example of why it’s important to have a working smoke alarm system.
