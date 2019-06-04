Tiftarea looking to build off of record setting year

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - 2018 was a year that many Panther fans will never forget.
Finding their first undefeated regular season in school history, and their first region title since 2008.
But 2018 also took 12 seniors with it, and the Panthers know that this season they will need to prove themselves.
“We graduated like 15 seniors last year so, every body’s not expecting that much,” said senior quarterback Logan Crosson, “but we got some seniors coming back and we got some young guys too. So, we’re going to surprise some people this year.”
After just one year, head coach Erik Soliday turned the Panthers into winning machines.
Helping lead them into a semifinal bid.
Their first since 2008.
“You know, we got the same expectations," said head coach Erik Soliday. "We want to be right back where we were at, just with a different group of folks. If we work hard enough and they respond like they’re suppose to, then you’ve always got that chance.”
With expectations at a possible all-time high for Tiftarea, these Panthers are letting coach Soliday lead the way.
“We got a little bit of work to do," said senior runningback Adam McKinney. "But I think, we keep working hard, we’ll do good. Everybody’s just got to buy into what coach Soliday is selling.”
With offensive leader Spence Massey now at Georgia Tech, the Panthers know they need to step up and fill some big shoes.
“We’ve got some other kids that are going to need to step up and make some big plays as well<'said Soliday. "Spence did so many things for us, it’s going to take three or four guys to replace everything he did. They know it’s their turn. They’ll step up.”
With the season just ahead, the Panthers are ready to turn some heads.
“We’re looking good so far," said Crosson. "I mean, we’re really getting better and everybody seems committed. Everybody’s giving a 100%. As long as we keep working hard this summer, we should be doing big things this season.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.