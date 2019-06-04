Thomasville native graduates in USAF

San Antonio, Texas (WALB) - U.S. Air Force Airman Evan G. Whitaker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, thre Joint Hometown News Service announced Monday evening.
Airman Whitaker completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Whitaker is the son of Charles Whitaker of Thomasville, and Stacey Whitaker of Albany. He is the brother of Kyle and Matthew Whitaker of Thomasville.
The airman is a 2018 graduate of Thomas County Central High School, Thomasville.
