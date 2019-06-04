Sylvester’s ’Night Out Against Crime’ will be back for another year

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - An event for both cops and children will be returning soon to Worth County.
Night Out Against Crime will be returning to Sylvester August 2.
Sylvester police said everything from food and entertainment to school supplies will be offered to the public.
“It’s just to get to know the local law enforcement, know we’re not the enemy, know we’re not just there to lock them up,” said Lt. Doug Brooks with the Sylvester Police Department. “We want to work with them and help them if we can.”
On Monday night, the Sylvester City Council approved two road closures for the event at Jefford’s Park.
- East Willingham from Main Street to North Westberry.
- North Westberry from East Willingham to East Franklin (US 82)
